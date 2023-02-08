Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Snatcher escapes from police custody in Ranjit Nagar

Delhi: Snatcher escapes from police custody in Ranjit Nagar

delhi news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Karan Kumar, a resident of jhuggi Munshi Rambagh was arrested, when he was caught red-handed while snatching a chain from a woman in Ranjit Nagar area on Monday

While the snatcher was being taken to Tihar jail in the custody of two head constables, he escaped from their custody. (HT photo)
While the snatcher was being taken to Tihar jail in the custody of two head constables, he escaped from their custody. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A 19-year-old man, arrested in a snatching case, escaped police custody on Tuesday from Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar- police station while being taken for a judicial remand to Tihar jail, the police officials said.

A senior police official said that Karan Kumar, a resident of jhuggi Munshi Rambagh was arrested, when he was caught red-handed while snatching a chain from a woman in Ranjit Nagar area on Monday. “He was later produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody. While he was being taken to Tihar jail in the custody of two head constables, the accused escaped from their custody. A case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) has been registered against Kumar in this connection,” he said.

The officer further said that a departmental enquiry against both the head constables has been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out