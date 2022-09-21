Delhi | Speeding truck runs over people sleeping on road divider; 4 killed

At least four were killed, and two others severely injured when a speeding truck ran over people sleeping on the road divider in the wee hours of Wednesday. As per news agency ANI, the incident took place in Delhi’s Seemapuri area at around 1:50am, when the truck driver was crossing the DTC Depot Red Light. The driver fled the spot with the truck after the incident.

While two people died on the spot, one person was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The fourth person died during initial treatment, the police officials told ANI. The four deceased persons have been identified as 52-year-old Kareem, 25-year-old Chotte Khans, 38-year-old Shah Alam and 45-year-old Rahul. Of the two injured are 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep, news agencies reported.

Multiple police teams have been formed and a search is on for the accused. A case has also been registered against the driver, the Seelampur police station officials informed the media.

