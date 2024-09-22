Delhi: Stalker stabs woman, her parents, arrested

A 21-year-old man allegedly broke into the house of a colleague who he was stalking, brutally stabbed her, and injured her parents when they tried to intervene, police said on Sunday. The stalker fled after attacking the woman and her parents but was arrested a few hours later and charged with attempted murder, police said. (FILE)

The incident took place in Raghubir Nagar area, west Delhi, on Saturday morning. The woman, 20, is undergoing treatment at a hospital while her parents are in a stable condition, said the police.

The stalker, identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Rajouri Garden, fled after attacking the woman and her parents but was arrested a few hours later and charged with attempted murder, police said.

According to the police, the victim and the stalker work at a popular salon in Rajouri Garden and were earlier friends. However, he allegedly harassed her after which she stopped speaking to him around two months ago, police said. This, they said, irked him after which he allegedly went to her house with a knife to attack her and “teach her a lesson”.

Vichitra Veer, DCP (west) said, “On Saturday, we received information about a stabbing incident in Khyala’s Raghubir Nagar at around 9am. The accused went to his colleague’s home and attacked her with a knife. When her parents came to rescue her, he attacked them as well. All the three people were left injured and the accused fled.” The woman’s parents rushed her to a hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds, police said.

DCP Veer said teams were sent to Rajouri Garden area and multiple raids were conducted. The stalker was arrested from near his house on Sunday night.

Police said they will register a complaint based on the woman’s statement once she recovers and will take appropriate action against Kumar.

Meanwhile, the staff at the salon said they were not aware about the man harassing his colleague.