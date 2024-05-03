Delhi teen sends bomb threat mail to police commissioner

A teenager was briefly apprehended on Thursday for allegedly sending bomb threats to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora through an email account under a fake name, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. HT Image

The incident came to light barely 24 hours after mass bomb threat emails were sent to over 300 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from one email ID with the country domain (.ru) of Russia on Wednesday morning. Police said the two cases are unrelated, adding that the boy was being “mischievous” and they did not take any action against him.

The present incident happened on Thursday morning when Arora received three emails from an unknown ID. “There’s a school near Nangloi railway station. A bomb is going to explode in that school today. Do whatever you want to do now at 2.18,” one of the emails read.

A bomb detection team and a disposal squad were rushed to the school in Nangloi. However, the threat was found to be a hoax. During the investigation, police found the mail was sent from Delhi. “We immediately called the cyber cell and asked them to zero in on the location. It was found that a teenager was involved in the case. We caught him but he is too young and it was a prank. We have given him a warning,” said an officer.

On Friday, the Delhi Police along with the National Security Guard and other agencies carried out drills at 11 locations to check their preparedness during emergencies. The drills began around noon and ended after 3pm. The venues included the New Parliament Building, a luxury hotel in central Delhi, Yashobhoomi, Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk Metro stations and a private school in south Delhi.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make a breakthrough in Wednesday’s case, where hoax emails were sent to over 250 schools in Delhi and NCR. Police, through Interpol, have reached out to the Russian authorities and sought details, they said.

“We sent a letter to Interpol’s Moscow (Russia) wing, requesting the details of the person who created the email ID. The email service provider is a private company based in Russia. We have asked them to share the name, contact number, alternate email ID, and address that the person mentioned while creating the email ID. So far, we have sent them three reminders. The Russian authorities have already acknowledged our request,” said a second officer, requesting anonymity.