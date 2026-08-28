Cheating rows, harassment, then murder: Cops unpack ‘toxic relationship’ in Delhi model's murder case

A day after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said their investigation has found traces of a “toxic relationship” with harassment, frequent arguments, and accusations of cheating. The suspect, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday after an encounter, also had a criminal past and spent time at a drug de-addiction centre.

Police are now investigating if the murder was premeditated. (Hindustan Times)

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Police identified the victim as Muskan Sharma, a fashion content creator and model who worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.

Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, identified as 28-year-old Imran, a resident of Khyala who is currently unemployed.

The incident took place around 6pm on Wednesday while the victim was alone at home in Old Mahavir Nagar. Imran had come to see her when they got into an argument. He then strangled her before stabbing her three times in her chest and abdomen. She was discovered around an hour by the domestic help lying in a pool of blood.

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Police are now investigating if the murder was premeditated. “As per initial enquiry, the suspect had a knife with him when he went there,” said the officer.

Inforgraphic about what we know so far

It was the family who pointed the police to the boyfriend. DCP (west) Hareshwar V Swami said, “The victim’s brother, during questioning, told police that his sister knew a man who lived in the nearby area. The brother suspects that the crime had been committed by him.”

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Based on the brother’s statement, police checked CCTV footage which showed Imran entering the building around 5.40 pm and leaving by 6.05pm.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two had known each other for two years and had been dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. She used to go to the local gym where Imran was earlier employed.

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A staffer from the gym told HT that the 28-year-old joined around March-April this year. “Sometime later, Muskan also joined the gym. We all knew that they were dating.”

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Two months ago, the staffer said, they learnt that he was addicted to drugs. “His landlord and Delhi Police called us after he attempted to die by suicide. After that, we let him go. At the same time, she also left.”

Around four months ago, he went to a drug de-addiction centre for treatment, a second officer said. He went again this month but returned after a few days. “From the chats recovered from the victim’s phone, the two were in a toxic relationship. He would harass her and accuse her of cheating on him. It looks like a planned murder,” said another officer. The victim and her family had also complained to police about the suspect last month “No action was taken against him because he went to drug de-addiction centre for his treatment and she did not push for any action. They sorted out the issues themselves,” he said. Police also found that he had been booked under section 308 (attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in a 2021 case. Police said he was arrested and later released. The case is still under trial.

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‘She had big dreams’

Her uncle alleged that, for the last two months, Muskan had wanted to leave him but Imran was “constantly” harassing her. “The two were once together but she did not want to be with him. She was reserved and we found very late but he was torturing her and emotionally blackmailing her.”

On Wednesday, her mother had just stepped out to buy groceries and returned to her daughter lying in a pool of blood. “She is shattered,” he said.

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“She was the youngest sister and the most loved in the family. She was very hardworking. She knew her mother had struggled a lot and wanted to give everyone a better life. At a very young age, she was earning well. She was also studying as she did not want to drop out of college. She was a bright student with big dreams,” he added.

Another friend of the victim who lives nearby, said, “She was very hardworking and ambitious. She wanted to move to Europe.”