Pune murder: Accused Siya Goyal, boyfriend searched searched online for ways to kill Ketan, had 2,004 calls

Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Choudhary frequently searched online for methods to kill someone, and spoke to each other over the phone 2,004 times between January 1 and June 18, before allegedly pushing him to death off the Lohagad Fort, investigators revealed on Wednesday. L to R: Accused Siya Goyal, victim Ketan Agarwal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary (Sourced and linkedin.com/agarwalketan)

“The duo (Goyal and Chaudhary) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours,” Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said, citing a detailed analysis of call records and CCTV footage.

He added: “The probe has also revealed that on the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe before heading to Lohagad Fort and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal.”

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Pune rural police officers said the murder appeared premeditated, with Siya and Choudhary allegedly using their mobile phones to search online for methods to kill Ketan.

Dinesh Tayade, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station and the investigation officer in the case, said that calls and messages between Siya and Chetan continued even after Ketan Agarwal’s murder.

Ketan Agarwal (25) was a director in his family firm, Success Group, which is one of the largest developers of warehouses across Maharashtra. In February this year he got engaged to Siya Goyal, 20, with his maternal uncle playing matchmaker, and were set to wed this November for which hotels had been booked at Udaipur. Goyal, too, comes from an affluent business family in Pune. But unknown to the Agarwals, she was in love with Chaudhary, 22.

Police suspect Siya was unwilling to proceed with the arranged marriage but could not openly disclose her relationship to her family. “Considering societal pressure and her family’s image, she did not have the option to elope with Chetan,” said an officer.

Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy under sections 103 and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.