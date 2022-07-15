Delhi to get only ‘drizzle’ for the next six days, says IMD

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Thursday, but that had little impact on the humidity and heat, which remained high throughout the day, meteorological officials said, adding that for the next six days, till July 20, the capital city is likely to receive only scattered rain or drizzles, until the monsoon trough shift towards north-west India again.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius (°C), three notches above normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 65-83%, making for a very stuffy day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a green alert -- meaning weather events to have minimum impact on normal life -- in place for Delhi for the next six days until July 20.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said conditions remained unsuitable for moderate or heavy rainfall in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, however isolated parts may still receive light to moderate showers, owing to convective rain. “If humidity and temperatures are high, thunderclouds can form in some places and bring a short but intense spell of rain in some parts of NCR, but until the trough moves north from central India, we will not see proper monsoon rains,” he said.

Safdarjung recorded only ‘trace’ rainfall in a 24-hour window between 8.30am Wednesday and Thursday. ‘Trace’ rainfall was again recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday by Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar stations, while Delhi University recorded 0.5mm during this period. The highest rainfall on Thursday was a 2mm spell in Mayur Vihar.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 28.4°C, one degree above normal. Delhi’s hottest location on Thursday was the Najafgarh station, which crossed the 40-degree mark and recorded a high of 40.1°C. The Sports Complex station in Akshardham had the highest minimum temperature at 30.6°C.

Forecast for Friday says light rain and thundershowers may occur in isolated places, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 38 and 28°C. respectively.

