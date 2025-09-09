Delhi to launch 50-cr scheme to skill 13K youth in Khadi, handloom

The Delhi government will roll out a ₹50 crore skill enhancement scheme in 2025-26 to train more than 13,900 youth in Khadi, handloom and cottage industries, officials said on Monday. The programme, aimed at turning heritage crafts into sustainable employment opportunities, will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) in partnership with NSDC, NIESBUD, ATDC and NGOs. 2,500 artisans will receive free toolkits, while 500 will be taken on exposure visits to contemporary craft markets. (HT Archive)

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, said the scheme will “not only revive India’s centuries-old techniques but also integrate them with digital and AI-driven skills to make the crafts sector relevant in modern markets.” He added, “This scheme aims to preserve our centuries-old techniques of Indian handloom and create jobs for young people. The plan is to blend heritage crafts with AI and digital training, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Of the 13,900 trainees, the government has guaranteed at least 20% self-employment and 50% wage employment opportunities. Participants will receive stipends of ₹400 per month for up to five months, certification and loan assistance. The scheme covers courses in apparel merchandising, IT help desk, logistics work, self-employed tailoring and Khadi/handloom fashion, along with a 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on business basics and digital marketing.

To ensure inclusivity, at least 50% of the seats will be reserved for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS communities and women, Sirsa said. Further, 2,500 artisans will receive free toolkits, while 500 will be taken on exposure visits to contemporary craft markets. Training centres will be set up in every district of Delhi.

Sirsa said the scheme builds on earlier initiatives such as the recent DKVIB fashion show that showcased Vedic styles and handloom textiles from across the country. “We want to show how old ways can work in today’s world,” he said.

Officials said the programme will be expanded in 2026-27, with training for 5,750 youth and 8,625 artisans, introduction of advanced courses, and tapping of CSR and central funding for strengthening. It is also linked with national initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and KVIC’s interest subsidy eligibility certification scheme to facilitate access to credit and subsidies.