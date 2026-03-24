New Delhi, The Delhi government will provide 1,100 electric auto-rickshaw permits to women and transgender persons under the Durga scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. Delhi to provide 1,100 e-auto permits to women, transgender individuals under Durga scheme

Presenting the 2026-27 budget, Gupta said the government plans to roll out the Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/ Transgender Green e-Auto scheme , under which beneficiaries will be able to secure new permits.

"In its first phase during 2026-27, assistance will be provided to 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons to obtain new auto permits," she said.

The scheme has a proposed outlay of ₹20 crore in the 2026-27 Budget under the head 'e-Autos for Women/ Transgender drivers'. It will include subsidy support for each electric auto-rickshaw, along with interest subvention through empanelled banks.

Gupta said the proposal was shaped after her discussion with women auto drivers, who spoke about the financial strain they face due to the lack of ownership permits.

"They told me they work nearly 12 hours a day, but almost half their earnings go towards rent because the permit is not in their name. The permit holder leases out the vehicle, and they are left with limited income," she said.

In 2022, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government launched an online portal for the purchase and registration of electric autos in the city, with 33 per cent reservation for women.

"In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued," then Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

The move comes weeks after the Delhi government set up around 50 centres across the city to issue "Pink Saheli" cards, which allow women and transgender persons to travel free on buses.

The Pink National Common Mobility Card, launched by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month, will allow eligible women and transgender residents to travel free on DTC and cluster buses. It can also be used for paid travel on other public transport systems, including the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System , allowing commuters to use a single card across services under the "one nation, one card" initiative.

Separately, the government has also proposed to set up 11 new one-stop centres for women with an allocation of ₹16 crore to provide support during emergencies and distress situations.

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