Delhi to reintroduce Odd-Even scheme from Nov 13-20 to combat 'severe' air pollution

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Odd-Even vehicle rationing system would be reintroduced for a one-week period from November 13 to November 20.

The Odd-Even system, which restricts the usage of vehicles based on the last digit of their license plates, has been an occasional measure employed in Delhi to mitigate the city's severe air pollution issues.

Rai's decision comes in the wake of mounting pollution levels and health concerns affecting the city's residents.

"In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November," Rai told a press conference here.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, vehicles with license plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.

The government has also directed schools to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10, the minister said. Rai further announced that the call on work-for-home order for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices in Delhi will be taken later.

The series of announcements was made after a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting was attended by Rai, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and officials of the concerned departments.

Rai said that the pollution level is expected to decline tomorrow as the forecast suggests an increase in wind speed.

“As per the forecast, the wind speed will be 12km per hour tomorrow, 7th November and if the speed reaches 10 to 12 km/hour, then there is a possibility that the level of pollution accumulated here might disperse. Similarly, the wind speed will be 8-10 km/hour on 8th November…which will reduce the level of pollution,” he said.

