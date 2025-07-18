Delhi to replace pink ticket system with pink cards

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the government will replace the current pink ticket system with pink cards, allowing only women residents of the city to get free and unlimited bus rides. The scheme was started by the previous AAP government and has been continued by the BJP government which came to power in February 2025. (HT Archive)

The pink cards’ limitations will mark a major shift in eligibility criteria for the scheme because currently all women – irrespective of which state they belong to – are allowed free bus rides in all Delhi government buses.

“We will provide pink cards for the women of Delhi. The need to get the pink tickets time and again can be done away with. It will also help the government make payments (of subsidies) against the actual number of travels undertaken by women, leaving no scope of corruption,” said the CM while laying the foundation stone for a fully automated testing station at Nand Nagri Depot which will allow digital inspection of 72,000 vehicles for fitness tests annually, with zero human intervention.

She added, “With the pink cards, the women can get unlimited free bus rides in the public buses of Delhi government. This facility will be available only for the women of Delhi.”

“This modern center has the capacity to conduct fitness checks for approximately 72,000 vehicles annually. Vehicle testing here will involve zero human intervention, making the process more transparent, reliable, and technology-driven. It will not only strengthen road safety but also promote a green, efficient, and sustainable transport system in Delhi,” she said.