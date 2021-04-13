Delhi to see partly cloudy sky today, air quality to remain moderate

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 18.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 18.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius—three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 225. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 241 in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality has deteriorated marginally to the high end of the moderate category as forecasted. AQI is forecasted to slip to the poor category by today afternoon. The PM10 (dust) remains the prominent lead pollutant. Surface winds are moderate and West southwesterly direction. Air quality is expected to stay poor to moderate for the next three days.”

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the poor to moderate category on Tuesday and moderate category on Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category.