Rainfall likely in several parts in next 4-5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday several parts of the country are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days due to different cyclonic circulations. "Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days,” the met department said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely over southwest peninsular India in the next five days under the influence of trough and cyclonic circulations over the south peninsula, IMD said. It also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over southern and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka during April 14-16.

It also said that another cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next four to five days and over Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

The IMD said a fresh active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains during April 15-17. It is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during April 14-17 over western Himalayan region, and light, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over adjoining plains during April 15-17. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14-16.

Thunderstorm or dust storms are also likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15, it added.