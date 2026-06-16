Delhi traffic alert: Ashram Chowk-Ring Road stretch shut for 4 days, massive jams near DND

Heavy traffic snarls were reported across parts of South Delhi and the DND Flyway corridor after authorities announced major traffic restrictions near Ashram Chowk to facilitate emergency repairs to a damaged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pipeline.

Delhi Traffic Police advised the general public and motorists to plan their commute in advance and adhere to the issued advisory. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

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According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the Ring Road carriageway between Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk will remain completely closed from 10 pm on June 15 for approximately three to four days to facilitate repairs to a damaged 1,200-mm-diameter Delhi Jal Board pipeline near Ashram Chowk.

Check out the advisory here:

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{{^usCountry}} With traffic already crawling on the DND corridor and adjoining stretches, officials have warned commuters to expect significant delays and avoid the affected area wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With traffic already crawling on the DND corridor and adjoining stretches, officials have warned commuters to expect significant delays and avoid the affected area wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the advisory, traffic movement is likely to remain affected day and night on the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan towards Ashram Chowk, the Ring Road approach from the DND Flyway towards Ashram Chowk, and the point where vehicles merge onto Ring Road from CV Raman Marg.

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Alternate routes announced

For traffic travelling from Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, DND Noida and Mayur Vihar towards Faridabad, motorists have been advised to use the Ashram Flyover, take a left turn towards Captain Gaur Marg and proceed via Okhla Mandi Road, Modi Mill Flyover and Mathura Road.

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Vehicles approaching from the DND Flyway towards Ashram have been advised to use the Barapullah Elevated Corridor or Ashram Flyover as alternate routes.

Traffic coming from CV Raman Marg towards Ring Road has been directed to take Mata Mandir Marg and Mathura Road to reach its destination.

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Public advised to avoid Ashram Chowk

The traffic police urged commuters to avoid Ashram Chowk and adjoining stretches during the repair period, use alternate routes and public transport wherever possible, and rely on navigation applications for real-time traffic updates.

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Motorists have also been asked to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed at affected locations and plan their journeys with additional travel time.