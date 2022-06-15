As Rahul appears before ED on day 3, traffic diversion in these parts of Delhi

As Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate for day 3 of questioning in the National Herald case on Wednesday, traffic movement is expected to be affected again in parts of Delhi, with the police issuing a traffic advisory. Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. He was questioned for over eight hours for the second day on Tuesday as the party lodged protests in his support in Delhi.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here."

The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

In another tweet, it said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

The case in which Gandhi is appearing pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

(With PTI inputs)

