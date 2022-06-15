As Rahul appears before ED on day 3, traffic diversion in these parts of Delhi
As Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate for day 3 of questioning in the National Herald case on Wednesday, traffic movement is expected to be affected again in parts of Delhi, with the police issuing a traffic advisory. Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. He was questioned for over eight hours for the second day on Tuesday as the party lodged protests in his support in Delhi.
In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.
"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here."
The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.
In another tweet, it said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.
The case in which Gandhi is appearing pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
