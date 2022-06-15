Home / Cities / Delhi News / As Rahul appears before ED on day 3, traffic diversion in these parts of Delhi
delhi news

As Rahul appears before ED on day 3, traffic diversion in these parts of Delhi

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.
Representational image(PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist)
Representational image(PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate for day 3 of questioning in the National Herald case on Wednesday, traffic movement is expected to be affected again in parts of Delhi, with the police issuing a traffic advisory. Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. He was questioned for over eight hours for the second day on Tuesday as the party lodged protests in his support in Delhi.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here."

The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

In another tweet, it said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

The case in which Gandhi is appearing pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi police national herald
delhi police national herald
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out