Day 3 of National Herald ED questioning for Rahul after he met Sonia in hospital

Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for the third day of questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case after two days of political high drama in Delhi. The Congress has been fiercely demonstrating in the national capital since Monday as part of its 'Satyagraha' protest. For the third consecutive day, the Delhi Police has maintained barricading and tight security near the party headquarters at Akbar Road. The demonstrations too continued on the third day.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for nearly eight hours by the probe agency in the case that has been filed to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds by the Gandhis in the party-backed Young Indian's takeover of the National Herald publisher Associated Journals. The newspaper was launched by India's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.

Top Congress leaders - including party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala- were detained for a second straight day on Tuesday as dramatic scenes yet again unfolded. P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal have been allegedly mandhandled amid the stir.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress workers chant 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' while holding a protest over the ED probe against him in connection with the National Herald case.



(Visuals from inside the AICC office) pic.twitter.com/z9fNDA4LJE

Meanwhile, even as Rahul Gandhi is being questioned, the Congress has not backed down from criticising the government on various issues.

As the government made two big announcements on Tuesday - 10 lakh jobs in 1.5 years and a new military recruitment model - Congress leaders sharply criticised both the announcements.

"Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of two crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs. This is a government of not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but 'maha jumlas'," the former Congress chief said.

"Promised: 2 crore jobs/year. Delivered: the worst ever unemployment crisis. Modiji, why did it take you 8 years to realize that giving Govt jobs is a possibility? (sic)," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

