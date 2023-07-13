Roads to avoid in Delhi as Yamuna flood water enters city

The Delhi Police on Thursday morning issued an advisory as due to rise in Yamuna's water level and inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement will be affected on several roads.

A woman prepares food on the roof of her flooded house after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023. (Reuters)

The water level of Delhi's Yamuna river reached 208.46m on Thursday morning, a day after the river breached the all-time high record of 207.49m. The water level is likely to reach 208.75 by Thursday evening, Central Water Commission (CWC) data stated.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that due to the rise in Yamuna's water level, the traffic movement will be impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg — between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara as well as between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.

The advisory also said that the traffic on Outer Ring Road will be affected between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Thursday urged people to not take the routes which have been affected due to Yamuna's rising water levels.

He said, “Due to the rising water level, the Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important. There is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency.”

The traffic movement on Outer Ring Road, which stretches from Rohini to ISBT, will only be allowed towards GTK Road. The advisory said that the traffic movement from GTK Road to ISBT, from Sonepat side, has been closed and will be diverted to the other side. Further the advisory says that the traffic from GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover will be diverted towards Rohini.

The traffic on Singhu Border will be diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The traffic on Mukarba Chowk will also be diverted to Peeragarhi Chowk and towards Narela. In Bhaiswa, the traffic has been diverted to Peerdagarhi and Narela side.

As per the advisory, the passenger buses from Haryana and Punjab will terminate at Singhu border.

Delhi Police will also be regulating the movement of commercial vehicles in the national capital. The advisory said that the commercial vehicles, with no destination, will not be allowed to enter the city and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarbo Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge and they will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. These vehicles will also not be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from the Ghazipur border. Those commercial vehicles coming from Akshardham will also be diverted to the DND and will not be allowed to move between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Delhi's traffic police also advised commuters to avoid the Bhairon Road as the traffic movement on the road is closed because the drain water near Railway Under Bridge overflowed.

Among the areas that have been affected are ITO, Kashmiri Gate, GT Karnal road, Boat Club, Yamuna Bazar, stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad, Shastri Park, Old Yamuna bridge, Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony and others.

