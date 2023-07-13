Flooding near Arvind Kejriwal's house, ITO, Kashmere Gate among affected areas: See complete list
As a result of flooding, several low-lying areas near Yamuna river have been affected leading to water bring pushed on roads, waterlogging and traffic issues.
The water level of Delhi's Yamuna river reached 208.46m on Thursday morning, a day after the river breached the all-time high record of 207.49m. On Tuesday night itself, the water had reached 207.99m.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate. He said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful for you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”
The Garhi Mandu village near Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged.
Here is a list of areas that have been affected by flooding:
ITO
Kashmiri Gate
GT Karnal road
Boat Club
Monastery Market
Neeli Chhatri Temple
Yamuna Bazar
Neem Karoli gaushala
Vishwakarma colony
Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad
New Usmanpur
Shastri Park
Old Yamuna bridge
Nigam Bodh Ghat road
Sonia Vihar
Mandawali
Pandav Nagar
Gandhi Nagar
Geeta Colony
Geeta Ghat
Vishwakarma Khadda Colony
Garhi Mandu
Here are the areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:
Laxmi Nagar
Sarai Kale Khan
Badarpur
Jamia Nagar
Shaheen Bagh
Mayur Vihar
Badarpur Khadar
DND
Pushta
Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur
Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan
Gyaspur
Slums around Millennium depot
