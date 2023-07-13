Home / Cities / Delhi News / Flooding near Arvind Kejriwal's house, ITO, Kashmere Gate among affected areas: See complete list

BySanskriti Falor
Jul 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST

As a result of flooding, several low-lying areas near Yamuna river have been affected leading to water bring pushed on roads, waterlogging and traffic issues.

The water level of Delhi's Yamuna river reached 208.46m on Thursday morning, a day after the river breached the all-time high record of 207.49m. On Tuesday night itself, the water had reached 207.99m.

A man helps his son to climb onto a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate. He said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful for you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”

Follow Live Updates on Yamuna's water levels here.

As a result of flooding, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been affected leading to water being pushed on the roads, waterlogging issues and traffic congestion.

The Garhi Mandu village near Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged.

Here is a list of areas that have been affected by flooding:

ITO

Kashmiri Gate

GT Karnal road

Boat Club

Monastery Market

Neeli Chhatri Temple

Yamuna Bazar

Neem Karoli gaushala

Vishwakarma colony

Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad

New Usmanpur

Shastri Park

Old Yamuna bridge

Nigam Bodh Ghat road

Sonia Vihar

Mandawali

Pandav Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Geeta Colony

Geeta Ghat

Vishwakarma Khadda Colony

Garhi Mandu

Here are the areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:

Laxmi Nagar

Sarai Kale Khan

Badarpur

Jamia Nagar

Shaheen Bagh

Mayur Vihar

Badarpur Khadar

DND

Pushta

Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur

Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan

Gyaspur

Slums around Millennium depot

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

