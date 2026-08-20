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Traffic cops suggest road fixes, flyovers, cameras to ease west Delhi congestion

Authorities measures' include road widening, flyovers, U-turns, pedestrian crossings and speed curbs to ease congestion and improve road safety in Delhi.

Updated on: Aug 20, 2026, 09:58:51 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested a series of road and traffic engineering works — from road widening and flyovers to U-turns, pedestrian crossings and speed-enforcement measures — to ease congestion and improve road safety, particularly in west and south-west Delhi.

The suggestion were made during a recent meeting between the traffic police and the agencies responsible for Delhi’s roads and infrastructure. (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
The suggestion were made during a recent meeting between the traffic police and the agencies responsible for Delhi’s roads and infrastructure. (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

The suggestion were made during a recent meeting between the traffic police and the agencies responsible for Delhi’s roads and infrastructure, including the public works department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and BSES. HT has accessed the list of interventions drawn up after the meeting.

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Authorities identify pain points

The exercise has identified trouble spots across west and south-west Delhi, including key stretches connecting Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Peeragarhi and Rohtak Road. The concerns range from damaged roads and missing central verges to poorly managed junctions, inadequate pedestrian crossings and gaps in speed enforcement.

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Speed cameras have also been proposed near Metro Quarters and Deenpur-Goyla, while cameras have been sought at the entry/exit points of the Dwarka Expressway. At the junction opposite Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre, the traffic police is also looking at building a “loop” to manage the traffic converging from UER-II and Dwarka.

“We have verbally discussed these issues with all. We’ll soon formalise a proposal,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Traffic police seeks PWD intervention

The traffic police has also sought PWD intervention on the Uttam Nagar-Dwarka Mor stretch, including redevelopment of the Dabri Mor roundabout. Other PWD-related works include repairs to the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road from Nangloi Chowk towards Bani Camp.

The Outer Ring Road between the Vikaspuri and Peeragarhi flyovers has also been identified as particularly damaged and missing central verges. At Peeragarhi Chowk, a foot overbridge or skywalk has been proposed.

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A foot overbridge or pedestrian underpass has also been proposed near Dipali Chowk Metro station The meeting also took stock of removing a triangular island at Janakpuri’s C-1 junction, installing a new signal near Tihar Jail Gate No. 3, putting up jersey barriers on the Paschim Vihar-Milap Apartment stretch, and introducing a U-turn and signal at Dabri Gol Chakkar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemani Bhandari

Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.

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