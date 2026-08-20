Traffic cops suggest road fixes, flyovers, cameras to ease west Delhi congestion

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested a series of road and traffic engineering works — from road widening and flyovers to U-turns, pedestrian crossings and speed-enforcement measures — to ease congestion and improve road safety, particularly in west and south-west Delhi.

The suggestion were made during a recent meeting between the traffic police and the agencies responsible for Delhi’s roads and infrastructure. (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

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The suggestion were made during a recent meeting between the traffic police and the agencies responsible for Delhi’s roads and infrastructure, including the public works department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and BSES. HT has accessed the list of interventions drawn up after the meeting.

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Authorities identify pain points

The exercise has identified trouble spots across west and south-west Delhi, including key stretches connecting Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Peeragarhi and Rohtak Road. The concerns range from damaged roads and missing central verges to poorly managed junctions, inadequate pedestrian crossings and gaps in speed enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} On UER-II, according to the document, the traffic police and NHAI have identified missing regulatory signs and inadequate speed-limit boards at critical locations. The traffic police has sought “No U-Turn/No Entry” signs, larger speed-limit boards, speed-detection cameras, rumble strips, PVC bollards and variable message signs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On UER-II, according to the document, the traffic police and NHAI have identified missing regulatory signs and inadequate speed-limit boards at critical locations. The traffic police has sought “No U-Turn/No Entry” signs, larger speed-limit boards, speed-detection cameras, rumble strips, PVC bollards and variable message signs. {{/usCountry}}

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Speed cameras have also been proposed near Metro Quarters and Deenpur-Goyla, while cameras have been sought at the entry/exit points of the Dwarka Expressway. At the junction opposite Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre, the traffic police is also looking at building a “loop” to manage the traffic converging from UER-II and Dwarka.

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“We have verbally discussed these issues with all. We’ll soon formalise a proposal,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Traffic police seeks PWD intervention

The traffic police has also sought PWD intervention on the Uttam Nagar-Dwarka Mor stretch, including redevelopment of the Dabri Mor roundabout. Other PWD-related works include repairs to the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road from Nangloi Chowk towards Bani Camp.

The Outer Ring Road between the Vikaspuri and Peeragarhi flyovers has also been identified as particularly damaged and missing central verges. At Peeragarhi Chowk, a foot overbridge or skywalk has been proposed.

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A foot overbridge or pedestrian underpass has also been proposed near Dipali Chowk Metro station The meeting also took stock of removing a triangular island at Janakpuri’s C-1 junction, installing a new signal near Tihar Jail Gate No. 3, putting up jersey barriers on the Paschim Vihar-Milap Apartment stretch, and introducing a U-turn and signal at Dabri Gol Chakkar.