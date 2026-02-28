Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Karan Aujla concert

Vehicular movement in parts of south and central Delhi will remain disrupted from Saturday afternoon till later in the night due to a live music concert featuring popular Punjabi pop singer Karan Aujla at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Lodhi Colony. Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on Friday, informing about diversions as a turnout of around 50,000 people is expected. Vehicles coming from BP Marg will be diverted towards Meharchand Market at JLN Stadium traffic signal. (HT PHOTO)

The concert, titled “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026”, will be held from 4pm to 10pm on Saturday. The traffic policve have advised the commuters to use metro services to avoid congestion and long waiting time.

As per the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced at key stretches around the stadium, including Bishma Pitamah (BP) Marg, Lodhi Road and roads leading to the designated parking spaces. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move from JLN Stadium traffic signal to the entire BP Marg stretch during the restricted hours to prevent congestion.

Vehicles coming from BP Marg will be diverted towards Meharchand Market at JLN Stadium traffic signal. Those coming from 4th Avenue and Gurjar Chowk will not be allowed to access Barapullah or the JLN service road from Sewa Nagar bus depot traffic signal. They will have the option to either take a U-turn or go right towards Gurjar Chowk, the advisory read.

“Commuters approaching from 4th Avenue Road will be directed to take a U-turn and will not be permitted towards the JLN service lane. Similarly, vehicles from Lodhi Road will not be allowed to proceed beyond Pragati Vihar traffic signal and will be diverted accordingly. At Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-point, the left turn towards Scope Complex will remain closed, and traffic will be pushed straight towards Lodhi flyover. Restrictions and diversions will also apply near Barapullah cut and Jangpura Metro Station’s Suchna Bhawan T-point,” said a traffic police officer, quoting the advisory.

Entry for spectators will be permitted through the stadium’s gate numbers 2,6,8,13,14 and 21, while entry of VIPs will be through gate number 13 and the artist, organisers and team members will use gate number 6. Gate number 1 and 10 will be for emergency contingencies.

Parking for the VIPs will be at West Block, Open Space Area inside gate number 1 while for the general public, it has been arranged at Sewa Nagar bus depot, Sunheri Pulla bus depot, CGO Complex, Scope Complex and gates 7 to 9 of the stadium.

“Commuters, especially those heading to railway stations, the airport and hospitals, are advised to plan their journeys in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. Spectators are urged to use the Delhi Metro Rail services, with JLN Stadium station on the Violet Line being the nearest access point. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services, will be allowed free passage during the restrictions,” added the officer.