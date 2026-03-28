Delhi Traffic Police ramps up enforcement, parking at India Gate ahead of summer rush

Anticipating a surge in summer footfall at India Gate and Kartavya Path, the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a plan to ease congestion, including installing red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras and opening additional parking spaces. Heavy vehicular traffic seen at C-Hexagon at India Gate earlier this year. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shobhit Saxena said, “Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a plan to ensure smoother traffic flow and ease congestion at the C-Hexagon, with stricter enforcement and better parking management.”

A traffic police officer said the plan is focused on curbing unauthorised parking, streamlining traffic flow and prosecuting violations. “To strengthen enforcement, 10 RLVD cameras are being installed at key junctions, including Mathura Road–Bhairon Marg, Ring Road–Bhairon Marg and Janpath–Tolstoy Marg. These systems will automatically capture and penalise signal violations,” the officer said.

To ensure visitors do not park on arterial roads near India Gate, police have opened four parking spaces that were earlier closed due to construction activity under the Central Vista project.

A second traffic police officer said designated parking lots 1 and 2 on Man Singh Road are generally insufficient for the number of visitors. “Four additional public parking spaces are available along Janpath on both sides of the water channel, at Rafi Marg, and near the Central Secretariat Metro station. These spaces were earlier closed due to Central Vista construction but have now been cleared and opened to the public,” the officer said, adding that bus parking has been arranged at parking lot 1 for tourist groups, while the other lots can accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Prosecutions have also been stricter this month, police said. Data from March 2026 shows that a total of 2,253 challans were issued in the India Gate area, including 1,720 for illegal parking and 293 for violations on camera (VOCA). A total of 180 vehicles were towed away and 60 others were fined for riding without helmets.

The officer said police have operationalised VOCA around India Gate, enabling personnel to issue challans on the spot using a mobile application for offences such as stopping or parking in no-parking zones. Offenders may be summoned to court for settlement of fines, the officer added.

“Strict enforcement against roadside parking is underway. Visitors are advised to use designated parking areas and avoid halting on carriageways or footpaths to avoid penalties,” the officer said.