From IGI to Lutyens' Delhi: BRICS delegates' arrival to cause gridlock today

With delegates of BRICS countries arriving for the annual summit starting Thursday, traffic is set to be impacted from Indira Gandhi International airport to Lutyens’ Delhi from the evening, traffic officers aware of the matter said, expecting congestion to persist until Monday.

Preparation underway at Bharat Mandapam, the venue. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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The Delhi Traffic Police has drawn up an elaborate traffic management plan for the movement of foreign delegations, heads of state and other dignitaries, with nearly 4,800 personnel to be deployed across the city. One of the biggest concerns is the proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel in Saket, several kilometres from central Delhi, where the other nine delegations are staying. Officials said the decision has raised concerns because roads in and around Saket are already heavily congested due to ongoing infrastructure and road repair projects.

Over the weekend, traffic movement across several key stretches of central, south and southwest Delhi is likely to be affected from September 11 to 13, with the police identifying a controlled area and 22 diversion points around the city.

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“A controlled area essentially means that real time decisions on diversions and road closures will be made and those commuting on those roads should constantly check social media and Google maps before leaving,” a traffic officer said.

The traffic police have advised commuters to expect delays, allow extra travel time and use alternative routes during the summit. Similar plans were put in place during the G20 Summit in 2023 when the Capital faced massive traffic congestion.

A traffic officer said that while traffic is likely to be impacted around Bharat Mandapam due to the security arrangements all day, roads along Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kuan, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tolstoy Road and Barakhamba Road will remain impacted, especially during VIP movement.

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Police said that the restrictions will affect Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg and Janpath. Other roads in the controlled area include SB Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Also Read | Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 10 for BRICS

Traffic movement will also be regulated on Mathura Road, between the Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-point and Lodhi Road flyover, on Africa Avenue between the Bhikaji Cama Place and Yashwant Place roundabout, on Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and C-Hexagon.

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In south Delhi, traffic will be curbed on Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Tughlaq Road.

Sardarjung Road, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg are also part of the identified controlled area.

The traffic police have also listed 22 diversion points. At Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg towards the W-point will not be allowed, while movement towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg and Sikandra Road will remain permitted.

Restrictions will also affect Guru Nanak Chowk, KG Marg towards Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Moti Bagh flyover.

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Also Read | Palam, Noida airports tapped for VIP planes as special aircraft arrive for BRICS Summit

In south Delhi, diversions have been marked at Madarsa T-point, Lodhi Road towards Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Archbishop Makarios Marg, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi flyover, the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, Ring Road along Bhairon Road and Mandi House.