Traffic advisory in Delhi from 7pm for BRICS motorcade rehearsal: 35+ roads hit, airport routes diverted

Among the key roads affected are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan , from September 11 to 13. The traffic advisory covers 22 diversion points and more than 35 roads.

The advisory also covers a motorcade rehearsal scheduled for September 9 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a public advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 , warning commuters of diversions and regulated traffic movement across the city during the summit period.

Alternate routes from railway stations The advisory has also specified alternate routes for commuters travelling to and from the three major railway stations in Delhi.

New Delhi Railway Station: Commuters can take Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP. Route B is Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg, while Route C is Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP.

Old Delhi Railway Station: Route A is ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg. Route B is Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg, while Route C is Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road → Lothiyan Marg.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Route A is AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road. Route B is ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road.

Airport travel: Metro strongly recommended Delhi Traffic Police has strongly recommended the Metro for airport travel during the advisory window. Alternate road routes have also been listed for passengers travelling to the airport from different parts of the city.

From Gurugram: For T3/T4/T2, the route is NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road → UER II → Service Road T3 Terminal Road. For T1, routes include NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road and NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48 → Ulan Batar Marg → T-1 Road.

From Dwarka: For T3/T4/T2/T1, commuters can take Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3).

From New Delhi and South Delhi: For T3, the route is Ring Road → AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point → Service Road → NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri → T-3 Road. For T3/T4/T2/T1, the route is AIIMS Chowk → Ring Road → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → Shankar Vihar Flyover → Ulan Batar Marg.

From West Delhi: The route for T3/T4/T2/T1 is Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road.

From North and East Delhi: The route for T3/T4/T2/T1 is ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road.

Metro, buses and taxis The Metro will remain fully operational at all stations with no disruption, according to the advisory. However, bus route diversions are possible during VVIP movements.

For taxis and autorickshaws, roadside parking is not allowed except in designated areas, and diversions may be imposed.

The traffic police has asked commuters to allow extra travel time while travelling to airports, railway stations and ISBTs, and advised them to use public transport and follow designated alternate routes and diversion points.

Non-destined commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi. Vehicles must be parked only in authorised areas, with roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads strictly prohibited.

Emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority, with obstruction-free passage maintained 24/7 across Delhi. Essential services and utilities will also have uninterrupted access for essential supplies and utility operations in all zones.