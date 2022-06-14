Delhi: Train runs over mother, 2 kids, police suspect suicide
The Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a middle-aged woman and her two children, who are suspected to have died by suicide, from the tracks near Holambi Kalan railway station and started inquest proceedings. The three are yet to be identified, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Railways) Harendra Singh said at 2.13pm, information was conveyed by RPF control room that a person was run over by Amritsar intercity train near the Holambi Kalan station. When police reached the spot, they found the bodies of a woman, aged about 30-35 years, and two children --one aged about 4-5 years and the other about nine to 10 months, police said
Singh said further inquiry into the matter has revealed that these were deaths by suicide. “The driver of the train, Ashok, said the woman came on to the track with her children intentionally and the train, which was travelling at a speed of above 100km, could not be stopped,” he said.
Police said that bodies were shifted to Subzi ‘Mandi mortuary and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
