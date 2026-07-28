Following the conclusion of the CJP protest over the NEET paper leak controversy, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport and Tour Operators Association on Tuesday called for a Parliament protest march against the ethanol-blended policy on August 4 in the national capital.

Motorists receive 20 per cent ethanol blended as "sugarcane juice" for every ₹100 spent at petrol pumps, the transport body chief said. (HT Photo/Representative)

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Speaking to ANI, Association President Sanjay Samrat highlighted that ethanol petrol will damage vehicles in the country. With lakhs of bikes, private cars, and taxis running on both CNG and petrol across various constituencies, Samrat warned that the rollout of ethanol petrol creates a risk of turning these vehicles into overnight scrap.

Expressing frustration at rising prices, Samrat said that motorists receive 20 per cent ethanol blended as "sugarcane juice" for every ₹100 spent at petrol pumps, which has left citizens feeling cheated by this policy.

"Ever since our honourable Nitin Gadkari Sahab became the Transport Minister, we have had to face difficulties; we have been suffering for more than 10 years. Our concerns are being continuously ignored. And he has added a chapter to this such that earlier we were suffering financial and mental losses, and now he has also set up a way to mess with our minds. This sugarcane juice that is being given to us in the name of ethanol--our vehicles will get damaged later, but it messes with our minds. We feel cheated when we go to the petrol pump; upon spending ₹100 on petrol, we are given 20% ethanol in the name of sugarcane juice, so our minds get upset right then. We feel like we are not in independent India; perhaps either we have come to another country, or in another country, it is not our government ruling our nation, but some foreign government is ruling," said Samrat.

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{{^usCountry}} "There are lakhs of bikes in each of their constituencies, lakhs of private cars, and there could be lakhs of taxis that run on both CNG and petrol. So, there is a chance of them becoming scrap; a conspiracy is happening to turn them into scrap, and they don't even flinch. Otherwise, out of the 543, leaving Mr. Gadkari aside, the other 542 should oppose it in Parliament..." added Samrat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are lakhs of bikes in each of their constituencies, lakhs of private cars, and there could be lakhs of taxis that run on both CNG and petrol. So, there is a chance of them becoming scrap; a conspiracy is happening to turn them into scrap, and they don't even flinch. Otherwise, out of the 543, leaving Mr. Gadkari aside, the other 542 should oppose it in Parliament..." added Samrat. {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing strong opposition to the mandate, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport and Tour Operators Association has called for the complete removal of the ethanol policy from the country.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday informed Parliament that no assessment has been carried out on the percentage of vehicles in the country that are currently fully compatible with E20 fuel.

Replying to a query which seeks to know whether the government had assessed the percentage of vehicles in the country that are fully compatible with E20 fuel, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said no such assessment has been undertaken.

The minister, however, said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.