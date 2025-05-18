Delhi transport dept to appoint jaldoots at 1,500 bus shelters by next week

The transport department will appoint civil defence volunteers as “jaldoots” at 1,500 bus queue shelters (BQS) in Delhi by next week, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Saturday. These trained personnel will provide clean drinking water. A bus queue shelter in Delhi. (PTI)

Officials said that the tenders for fixing water coolers at bus depots were also announced on Saturday. There are 4,575 bus queue shelters, of which more than 1,500 need to be repaired as well, the minister said.

“We have decided on the summer action plan elements that the transport department needs to take care of, and things will be in place starting next week. The jaldoots will be at BQS throughout the day and will help people with water and shade,” said Singh.

The minister added that RO digital water coolers will soon be installed outside all depots and terminals of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and 10 of these will initially be installed on a pilot basis. This is also in line with the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 announced by the Delhi government last month.

“We will ensure that these water coolers are placed outside the depots so that commuters and passersby can also get clean drinking water,” Singh said.

Last year, HT did an audit of BQS across the city that flagged several shortcomings: the structures were broken and damaged at several places. In other areas, a corner or the shade of a tree was being used as a bus stop.

Officials said that the department will also place water ATMs at all three ISBTs in Delhi. Last month, one water ATM was installed at Kashmere Gate ISBT, and 5,000 others are planned across the city.