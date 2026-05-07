Delhi triple murder: Tantrik fed drugged laddus to victims, learnt MO from ‘guru’, say cops in chargesheet

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a 550-page charge sheet against 72-year-old Kamruddin Baba alias Nasiruddin, a self-styled tantrik arrested in February for allegedly poisoning three people to death with laddus laced with sulphas and sleeping pills before fleeing with ₹2 lakh they had brought for a purported “dhan varsha” ritual meant to multiply money.

Delhi Police filed a 550-page charge sheet against self-styled tantrik Kamruddin Baba in an alleged poisoning and robbery case.

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According to the charge-sheet, the three victims — Randhir Singh, Shiv Naresh and Lakshmi — had travelled from Baprola in west Delhi to meet the tantrik at Loni in Ghaziabad on February 8, carrying the cash in a pink polythene bag for the ritual. Police alleged that the accused boarded their car near Loni, fed them laddus laced with poison and sedatives, rendering them semi-conscious (they later died), and escaped with the money.

The charges were filed under sections 103(1) and 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to murder and causing grievous hurt by using corrosive substances, respectively.

Police said the accused targeted people seeking solutions to financial, medical and personal problems under the guise of occult practices and planned the Loni robbery after learning that the victims would be carrying ₹2 lakh for the ritual.

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{{^usCountry}} The charge sheet also includes the accused’s disclosure, in which he allegedly claimed he learnt the modus operandi from his “guru”, Siyaram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charge sheet also includes the accused’s disclosure, in which he allegedly claimed he learnt the modus operandi from his “guru”, Siyaram. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi triple murder case.

{{^usCountry}} “In 2013-14... Siyaram showed it on a dog how mixing half a sulphas tablet and sleeping pills in a laddu caused the death of the dog within a short time. I found it an easy way to earn money,” the accused is quoted as saying in his disclosure statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In 2013-14... Siyaram showed it on a dog how mixing half a sulphas tablet and sleeping pills in a laddu caused the death of the dog within a short time. I found it an easy way to earn money,” the accused is quoted as saying in his disclosure statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Delhi triple murder case: ‘Baba’ arrested, had prepared laddoos mixed with poison

Investigators have also cited previous cases allegedly linked to the accused, including a 2025 double murder case in Ferozabad, Uttar Pradesh, in which he allegedly poisoned two brothers after taking money from them on the pretext of “dhan varsha”, and another alleged confession relating to a murder in Rajasthan under similar pretences.

The charge sheet, which includes statements of 48 witnesses, including five public witnesses allegedly duped by the accused, details a sequence of events backed by CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR) and recoveries made during investigation. “As Randhir Singh wanted that ‘dhan varsha’ should take place at his residence, ₹2 lakh was being carried in the car,” the charge-sheet states.

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CCTV footage from Loni and Peeragarhi Chowk allegedly captured crucial movements linked to the case. At around 1.13pm on February 8, the accused was seen approaching the victims’ car carrying a light green polythene bag.

“Kamruddin later confirmed that he had prepared the poisoned laddus at his home and asked the victims to wait on the main road before boarding their car,” the document notes.

Police said the accused ensured the victims consumed alcohol and cold drinks during the journey so they would not detect the effects of the laddus.

“He can be clearly seen carrying the pink polythene of victim Randhir Singh,” the document adds, referring to CCTV footage showing the accused walking towards Peeragarhi Chowk and boarding an e-rickshaw.

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Also Read: Suspected members of 'kaccha-baniyan' gang 'involved' in south Delhi robbery held after encounter

Investigators said CDR analysis corroborated the movement of the accused and the three victims between Baprola and Loni on February 7 and 8, establishing their presence together.

The charge sheet also attaches statements from five other alleged victims who claimed they were duped by the accused on the pretext of occult remedies and treatment. “He had taken money ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹12,000 from them. Most of them never returned after the first visit,” a senior police officer said.

During police custody remand, officers recovered a metal vessel allegedly used to prepare the laddus. Police also seized ₹1.99 lakh in cash, tantric paraphernalia, visiting cards, stamps bearing images of ghosts and spirits, and photographs of multiple individuals.

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