Delhi: Two held for ₹16 crore cyber fraud via shell firm in 8 days

Delhi Police have arrested two directors of a fake trading firm that received more than ₹16 crore in just eight days, officials said, adding that the accused supplied bank accounts to fraudsters for job scams and OTP-based fraud. Police said the account was accessed by multiple users and received ₹16 crore within eight days.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar and Aminder Singh, were acting as dummy directors of a private limited firm that was found to be at the centre of a laundering network, police said.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said the case was registered after analysis of suspicious mule accounts flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. “During the investigation, a bank account linked to the company at a nationalised bank in Bawana came to our notice. We found it was linked to 336 cyber fraud complaints across multiple states,” he said.

Police said the account was accessed by multiple users and received ₹16 crore within eight days. Most of the funds were quickly withdrawn, leaving little balance, indicating large-scale money laundering.

“The probe further uncovered links to more than 35 suspected shell companies. The accused were traced as the bank account was in the name of the firm. Their handlers are based outside Delhi. The arrests were made on Friday,” a senior police officer said.

The accounts were used to receive cheated money, layer transactions and transfer funds to obscure the trail, he added.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network.