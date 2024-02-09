Two men were shot dead, one of them at point-blank range, inside a salon in Najafgarh by two assailants on Friday evening, police said. Investigators said though preliminary probe suggests personal enmity could be the motive behind the two killings, they are also checking if it is related to gang rivalry. Delhi: Two shot dead in Najafgarh’s salon, 1 killing caught on cam

In a purported CCTV video of the incident, the two accused are seen threatening people inside the salon. One of the accused (in a yellow jacket) is seen approaching a man who is sitting on the salon chair in a makeup apron.

The first victim, identified as Ashish, pleads to the accused but is shot in the neck and collapses immediately. The accused is then seen firing at least 5-6 bullets at him. A woman customer in the salon, who’s holding her baby, hides behind a curtain while another customer flees.

After Ashish is shot dead, another woman comes to check on him but runs away. The other accused (wearing a black sweater) is also seen in the video walking with a gun.

Police said he also killed a person but the incident wasn’t captured in the camera. The other deceased was identified as Sonu.

Police officers declined to share the last names of the deceased, saying they were still gathering details about the crime.

After the two murders, the accused managed to escape about 10 minutes later, police said. Senior police officers said local residents reported the matter to the police control room (PCR) around 5pm, saying a man was shot dead in Indra Park area, Najafgarh.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “We sent a team to the salon to check. After some time, we received a call about two men with gunshot injuries. It was the same incident. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to the injuries. We have sent crime and FSL teams to the spot. The matter is being investigated.”

DCP Singh clarified that the two deceased did not work at the salon. “The two accused and the two victims live in Nangli Sakrawati near Najafgarh,” he said.

“Sonu does not have a job and earns rent from the properties his family owns. Ashish is an alleged criminal with two prior involvements case registered in Delhi,” another investigator said.