After CBSE results, DU aspirants hope to make the cut through CUET

As soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for class X and XII, phone calls from long lost aunties and uncles engaged the youngsters to express their elation at having passed gracefully. But what stays on the minds of those who have cleared class XII is the next big challenge to make it to the college and course of their choice. Most of them are Delhi University aspirants and have been calling up their friends, neighbours, cousins, relatives, even randos to check what they can expect and how to plan to ace the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students exult after receiving their CBSE class XII results at St Thomas’ Girls Senior Secondary School in Mandir Marg, on May 12. (Photo: Amit Sharma/ANI)

Among those who are keen to secure the highly coveted seat in DU is Sneha Vinod. She studied humanities at a government school in Pandara Road, and is overjoyed at her result of 94.25%. “Mera dream college toh Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) hi hai! I want to get admission only there, and study Political Science,” she gushes, adding, “I just hope and pray my marks get me there.”

Vinod‘s father is employed as a chauffer and mother works as a domestic help. “I never had the confidence to socialise in school, but now with my good marks I know that can experience a different life in DU and shine in not just academics but in the social circle, too,” she adds. Similarly, Krisha Gill, who has scored 90% overall and 91.5% in her best of four subjects, with the humanities stream, is jumping with joy. “I want to study English (Hons) at St. Stephen’s College,” says Gill, adding, “It has been my dream since several years, and now with the score I’ve got, I plan to get my fave college through CUET. Hopefully I’ll get a seat in English (Hons), but to be on a safer side, I’ve filled in the slot for Mass Communication and Psychology too, as I’ve scored 98 in the subject. But the college definitely has to be St. Stephen’s!”

Krisha Gill and Kavya Mehta have their eyes set on DU’s St. Stephen’s College and SRCC, respectively.

Talk about the dream college, and Kavya Mehta immediately names Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). This commerce student has scored 89% in his best of four, and says confidently: “I’m aiming to get BCom or BBA in SRCC, which curates events such as business conclave that makes one not only book smart but also practical in terms of application... I eventually want to join my family business in jewellery, and DU is the perfect place to learn the subject because in addition to everything else, attendance is not so much of a concern from what I’ve heard. Bas ab admission mil jaye.”

Science students, too, are looking at the varsity with hope. Kritarth Aaryan, who scored 78% in his boards and is eyeing Physics (Hons), says, “Usually most science students prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other engineering exams. But, I want to get into DU because I know this place is going to allow me to be both creative and scientific at the same time. I couldn’t focus much during the board exams, but ab marks ke basis pe cutoff lists toh issue honi hi nahin hain so cracking CUET is my game plan. I know I will win it and hence can say ‘North Campus, here I come!’”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

