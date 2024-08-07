Delhi University extends window for UG courses-colleges option till Aug 9

Students applying to Delhi University (DU) for undergraduate programmes can now fill in their preferences for courses and colleges until August 9, following an extension announced by the varsity on Wednesday. The window, initially scheduled to close on August 7, was extended to give students more time to consider various combinations, officials said. Preferences saved by candidates will be auto-submitted after the deadline. (File Photo)

The registration window closed on Wednesday as per the original schedule. DU officials said the university’s top priority is to avoid delays in the academic session’s start. While the latest data is not available yet, DU has had over 300,000 applicants for the 71,000 seats on the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal, an official told ANI on Monday.

“The last date for filling the preferences for program + college combinations has been extended to Friday, August 09, 11.59pm,” read the notice issued by DU. Preferences saved by candidates will be auto-submitted after the deadline, and no changes will be allowed thereafter.

“We had planned to close the preference filling window simultaneously with the registration window but received numerous requests from students for more time due to the complexity of choosing among many combinations,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta stressed that classes are set to commence on August 29 as planned.The varsity also announced that allocations for supernumerary quotas, such as Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), extra-curricular activities (EC), sports, PMSSS (Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme), Sikkim nominee, and University of Delhi ward quota, will occur in a third round of seat allocations, with the schedule yet to be declared.

“We will try to complete the allocation of other students in two rounds. If seats remain vacant after that, they will be included in the supernumerary seat allocations in the third round,” Gupta said.