DU may launch self-financing progs as UGC upgrades status

The Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) on Friday discussed the varsity’s category-I status, granted by the University Grants Commission, even as some AC members expressed dissent and said that the grant will push the university towards a “self-financing mode” and “trigger fee hikes”.

During the zero hour, members raised issues about displacement of serving teachers, delays in salaries, and implementation of the UG Curriculum Framework, among others. (HT Archive)

Separately, the varsity also amended courses across semesters 4, 5 and 6, according to officials aware of the development.

The UGC letter dated August 8 said that the university will be eligible for benefits under its (Categorisation of Universities (only) for grant of graded autonomy) Regulations, 2018. According to these regulations, the university can now start new courses, programmes, departments, schools, or centres in disciplines that form a part of its existing academic framework without the approval of UGC, provided no demand for funds is made to commence the same.

The AC members who opposed the move said that despite all the provisions, this will mean that the varsity will stop getting government funds.

They said this will be a major blow to the idea of “inclusion and education for all”. However, DU registrar Vikas Gupta, said that there will not be any self-financing courses.

Curriculum changes

The university, in a statement, also brought into effect certain curriculum changes to semesters 4, 5 and 6. “Courses of Semester-IV, V and/or VI in the Department of History, Sociology, Geography and Economics, Psychology, Philosophy, Linguistics, Hindi and Sanskrit, Commerce, Music and Fine Arts were also approved with minor modifications,” the varsity said.

However, some AC members said that the changes were not minor. “The economics of discrimination paper was deleted. A paper on the Economic Thought of BR Ambedkar has been introduced but the readings for this paper have not been provided…,” said Monami Basu, an AC member.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that DU will set up a campus in East Delhi and a new college in Najafgarh. The administration has reached out to the government to start 100 skill centres at DU, he said.

