With CUET results out, DU to begin UG admission process from July 17

With the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results, Delhi University (DU) is set to start the second phase of its online admission process Monday onwards, according to officials aware of the matter. DU offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations in 68 colleges. (HT Photo)

This is the second year that undergraduate admissions to DU are being conducted through CUET. Dean of Admissions at DU, Haneet Gandhi said the new batch will commence on August 16. “Normalised scores will be considered for admissions at Delhi University. If two students have the same college and course preferences and the same scores, we will use a tie-breaker formula and look at board results.”

DU offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations in 68 colleges. In the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, candidates are supposed to fill out their preferences on the portal. After the preference-filling phase, the varsity will announce simulated ranks based on data available at the time. Candidates will then be allocated their highest possible preference based on programme-specific merit, category, and availability of seats. They can also choose to upgrade to be considered for a higher preference on their list in the subsequent rounds.

“Since the results have come out now, we aim to start Phase II on the CSAS portal on Monday. Students will be asked to fill in their college and course preferences,” said Vikas Gupta, DU registrar.

There are about 71,000 seats offered in undergraduate programmes and as of July 11, there were 228,398 registrations and 167,940 submitted applications. This means that not everyone who applied will secure admission and a lot will depend on the preference-filling phase set to begin soon.

Tanya Jain, who wants to study BA (Hons) Psychology at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), scored 670 out of 800. “I am satisfied because this is exactly what I was expecting. Many of my friends are not happy with their results because their normalised scores were much lower than their raw scores. Last year, some students had good scores, but they filled in only a few preferences and did not get in. That’s why I will fill up as many preferences as possible,” she said.

Once the second phase begins, candidates can log on to https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in and check the programmes they are eligible for, after which they can fill out the course and college preferences.

In a press conference held earlier, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that there are 78 undergraduate programmes, 198 BA programmes, and a total of 1,553 different combinations available for students. There is no limit on the number of preferences that students can fill.

Another aspirant, Tanvi Chiripal, said that she too wishes to study BA psychology (Hons). “I am waiting for the preference-filling phase to begin. I’ve got a normalised score of 740 and I’m hoping to get into a DU College,” said Chiripal, who just completed her Class 12 from Modern School.

Meanwhile, college principals said they were ready for the admission process. “Since there is a centralised process, we will just have to verify students’ certificates,” said Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, adding that students have been writing to the college with queries.