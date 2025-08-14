Delhi University yet to take final call on 1 lakh bond from DUSU poll candidates

Delhi University (DU) is reconsidering its requirement for DU students’ union (DUSU) elections candidates to submit a ₹ 1,00,000 bond — originally introduced to prevent campus defacement — after students raised objections, a senior DU official said on Thursday. The university had issued the guidelines to avoid a repeat of last year’s events when university and public property was defaced during the DUSU elections. (HT Archive)

According to guidelines issued by the university to prevent defacement in and around the university on August 8, “Each contesting candidate shall be required to execute a bond of ₹ 1,00,000 for the offence of any defacement or violation of provisions of these guidelines by themselves or their supporters, at the time of filing nomination for any post of DUSU.”

Raj Kishore Sharma, the chief election officer, told HT, “We had a meeting with the students and student organisation representatives today. The students are not ready to pay the bond so after much discussion, we have asked them to submit their representations to the university administration by August 16. We will deliberate upon it again and take a final call.”

The university had issued the guidelines to avoid a repeat of last year’s events when university and public property was defaced during the DUSU elections. The elections had taken place September 27, 2024, but the defacement resulted in a delay of almost two months in the counting of votes and declaration of results after the Delhi High Court ordered removal of all defacements.

Sharma added, “After last year’s events, the university had submitted a set of suggestions for reforms to the court, which would ensure there would be no defacement this year. The bond of ₹ 1,00,000 was included in the suggestions. However, now, considering the opposition from students, we have yet to take a final call.”

The university had notified on Wednesday that the DUSU elections this year will be held on September 18 and counting will be done on September 19.

According to the notification, the last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of ₹ 500 as an annual fee and a bond of ₹ 1,00,000, is 3 pm on September 10.

On Wednesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had submitted a memorandum to the DU administration opposing the provision which requires candidates contesting to deposit a bond of ₹1 lakh.

ABVP had demanded its immediate withdrawal and said that a large-scale movement will be launched at the university level if the administration does not revoke it soon.