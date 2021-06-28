Delhi unlock 5.0: What's opening in the national capital from today

The Delhi government has relaxed the curbs further starting from Monday after a dip in the city's Covid-19 positivity rate. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for phase 5 of Delhi unlock and said that the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5am on July 5.

DDMA also discussed the situation outside stations of the Delhi Metro, marked by long queues due to a cap on the seating capacity at 50 per cent in each train coach. However, restrictions in the Metro will remain for at least another week.

Last week, Delhi allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with a partial workforce as daily Covid-19 cases showed a downward trend.

Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30 as the second Covid-19 wave raged the city. The city started unlocking in phases from May 31 with the permission to factories within industrial areas and construction activities to resume. On June 7, markets, malls and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity and from June 14, the 50 per cent cap was removed in case of markets and malls. Subsequently, parks and public gardens and bars were allowed to reopen.

The national capital on Sunday reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, staying below 100 cases for the straight second day, while the daily Covid-19 positivity rate remained at 0.12 per cent, according to the health bulletin. With four more deaths reported on Sunday, Delhi's Covid toll rose to 24,965.

Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed in the latest guidelines:

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes are now allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the national capital. Marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels have also been allowed to hold weddings with 50 people in attendance. Ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed. The 50 per cent seating capacity cap on restaurants and bars will continue to stay.