Delhi wakes up to a nippier morning, air quality improves

New Delhi woke up to a nippier morning on Tuesday with the temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the Capital’s air quality improved to the “poor” category from the previous day’s “very poor”
A municipal worker sprays water on roadside trees as part of efforts to reduce air pollution in New Delhi. (AP/File)

Published on Dec 07, 2021 08:21 AM IST
ByHT correspondent



The minimum temperature on Tuesday was likely to be 12 degrees Celsius with shallow fog expected in the morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 15 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal for this time of the year, and the maximum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was one notch above normal.

New Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” zone. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 271. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 322, which was in the ”very poor” category.

