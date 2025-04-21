Delhi water minister accused AAP of scam in Timarpur lake project

Water minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Timarpur lake complex project site and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led former Delhi government spent ₹80-85 crore on the project which has not been commissioned yet. Parvesh Verma inspects Timarpur Oxidation Pond in Delhi. (PTI)

“This land is the model of AAP government’s corruption as they have spent ₹35 crore on the landscaping of this land and ₹40 crore on the ponds. Where the money has gone will be investigated. They brought a proposal for sewage treatment here, and no work has even started. No more money will be spent on this landscape,” the minister said.

Located in north Delhi’s Timarpur near Outer Ring Road, close to Signature bridge, the Timarpur wetland lake complex was approved by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in 2019 under the “city of lakes” project. The AAP government had promised to build 18 ponds on the 40-acre lake complex to make it a tourist spot. Further, the landscaped area of the complex will offer various facilities such as a food cafe, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and auditorium, the government had said. It was said to be 90% complete in June 2023.

Additionally, Verma said that the complex was once promoted as a sustainable solution to clean the Yamuna, but has now turned into an environmental and financial failure.

“Crores were spent on the Timarpur Oxidation Pond, yet not a single drop of water has been treated to date. This reflects the AAP government’s corrupt and irresponsible approach. A full investigation has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the water minister said.

He also pointed out that the project was based on an outdated and obsolete technology and was started without any proper technical evaluation — clearly showing that it was launched to mislead the public and benefit contractors and a corrupt system.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP, in a statement said, “What Pravesh Verma is doing is nothing more than political theatre. The people of Delhi are watching closely and can clearly see through his daily antics.” The statement mentioned that the AAP had repeatedly raised concerns about the conduct of DJB officials who were “deliberately creating obstacles.”