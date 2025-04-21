Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi water minister accused AAP of scam in Timarpur lake project

ByParas Singh
Apr 21, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The Timarpur wetland lake complex was approved by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in 2019 under the “city of lakes” project

Water minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Timarpur lake complex project site and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led former Delhi government spent 80-85 crore on the project which has not been commissioned yet.

Parvesh Verma inspects Timarpur Oxidation Pond in Delhi. (PTI)
Parvesh Verma inspects Timarpur Oxidation Pond in Delhi. (PTI)

“This land is the model of AAP government’s corruption as they have spent 35 crore on the landscaping of this land and 40 crore on the ponds. Where the money has gone will be investigated. They brought a proposal for sewage treatment here, and no work has even started. No more money will be spent on this landscape,” the minister said.

Located in north Delhi’s Timarpur near Outer Ring Road, close to Signature bridge, the Timarpur wetland lake complex was approved by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in 2019 under the “city of lakes” project. The AAP government had promised to build 18 ponds on the 40-acre lake complex to make it a tourist spot. Further, the landscaped area of the complex will offer various facilities such as a food cafe, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and auditorium, the government had said. It was said to be 90% complete in June 2023.

Additionally, Verma said that the complex was once promoted as a sustainable solution to clean the Yamuna, but has now turned into an environmental and financial failure.

“Crores were spent on the Timarpur Oxidation Pond, yet not a single drop of water has been treated to date. This reflects the AAP government’s corrupt and irresponsible approach. A full investigation has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the water minister said.

He also pointed out that the project was based on an outdated and obsolete technology and was started without any proper technical evaluation — clearly showing that it was launched to mislead the public and benefit contractors and a corrupt system.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP, in a statement said, “What Pravesh Verma is doing is nothing more than political theatre. The people of Delhi are watching closely and can clearly see through his daily antics.” The statement mentioned that the AAP had repeatedly raised concerns about the conduct of DJB officials who were “deliberately creating obstacles.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi water minister accused AAP of scam in Timarpur lake project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On