Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday with light showers or drizzle, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 81.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category with lead pollutant PM10 as predicted by SAFAR. Pollution entering Delhi mainly from eastern side i.e. Indo Gangetic Plain, that will keep Delhi’s AQI in satisfactory category for the next three days due to moderate ventilation.”