Delhi weather: IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The air quality will remain in the satisfactory category in the national capital on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 95.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring center, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the satisfactory category. Surface winds are moderate and from northeasterly direction. A shift in wind direction is to southwesterly is likely by tomorrow [Wednesday]. Increase in dust long-range transport is expected. AQI is likely deteriorate and stay in the satisfactory to moderate category for the next three days.”