Delhi weather: Isolated rain in parts, temperature slide further
New Delhi: Continuing its downward slide, mercury dipped by one-three degrees in most parts of the Capital on Wednesday, owing to partially cloudy skies and easterly winds during the day. Delhi also witnessed isolated rain in some areas, with Ayanagar recorded 5.1mm of rain between midnight and 2.30am and Palam receiving ‘trace’ rainfall between 2.30am and 5.30am.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius (°C) -- around normal for this time of the year and 0.5 degrees down from a day ago -- while Delhi’s hottest location was Jaffarpur with a high of 42.2°C.
The easterly winds are expected to transition to dry westerly winds by Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a rise in mercury to 42-44°C on Thursday and 43-45°C on Friday. However, rain is expected to hit Delhi on Saturday, providing some relief once again.
The IMD has kept a green alert (indicating no significant weather phenomenon is expected) in place for Delhi until Friday, however, a yellow alert, to warn of gusty winds (up to 40 km/hr) and light rain activity, is in place for Saturday.
“Temperature is expected to rise once again on Thursday and Friday, however, the impact of a western disturbance will be seen from Friday night, and rain and gusty winds are expected on Saturday. We will see the effect of this western disturbance on Sunday as well, where again there are some chances of light rain,” said a met official.
Safdarjung has been recording a steady drop in mercury since Monday, when the influence of a western disturbance was first seen over Delhi. While Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday, when the maximum was 45.6°C, it fell to 42.4°C on Monday and 41.1°C on Tuesday. Met officials say the impact of this western disturbance has continued until Wednesday, thereby raising humidity but keeping the overall maximum temperature under check.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 29.6°C – three notches above normal. Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 30 and 57 percent in the last 24 hours.
-
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
-
Maratha groups seek inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court last year struck down reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community, certain groups have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes seeking that they be included in the Other Backward Class category. Vinayak Mete, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the legislative council confirmed that he had made the application to the Commission.
-
Delhi: 3 held, minor detained for kidnap and gang-rape of 13 year old girl
A 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 24, was allegedly repeatedly raped and sexually abused over the course of several days at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before being rescued on May 2, police said on Wednesday, after arresting three persons and detaining a minor in connection with the case.
-
‘Spurt in crime’: Dr Navjot Kaur wants Kunwar Vijay as state home minister
Alleging that law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann government should appoint former inspector general of police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who is now an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North constituency, as the state home minister. An case was registered on his intervention, claimed, Kunwar Vijay.
-
Delhi govt to prepare layout plans for 25 industrial clusters
New Delhi: The Delhi government will appoint a consultant to prepare of layout plans of 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (mainly villages) in the Capital, including Mundka where 27 people died in a fire in a commercial building last week, senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday.
