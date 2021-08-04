Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather: Light showers expected today, says IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Photo)

Parts of Delhi are expected to receive light showers and drizzle on Wednesday, with the temperatures remaining around 33-34 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Senior Met officials said that while rains are likely to continue during the week, the spells would be light and patchy. They are expected to intensify in the coming days.

“After the next two days, we are hoping that the rains will pick up,” a senior IMD official said.

Delhi has been witnessing an “above average” monsoon this season, with July recording 507.1mm rainfall as opposed to 210.6mm, which is the normal. After recoding a surplus rainfall, according to Met officials, August is also likely to see “good rains”.

Delhi this year had witnessed a delayed monsoon onset, with the first monsoon showers making a debut on July 13, 16 days after its normal arrival date. The usual monsoon onset date in Delhi is June 27.

“As of now, it does seem like August will also record above average rains, which is likely to also increase the cumulative rainfall count of the season,” said the Met official.

