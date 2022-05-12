Delhi weather: Mercury rises as impact of Asani wanes
Temperatures shot up across the capital on Wednesday as the impact of Cyclone Asani over Delhi waned considerably, with the mercury touching a high of over 43 degrees Celsius (°C) in parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The maximum temperature is expected to rise by another one to three degrees over the next 48 hours, with heatwave conditions likely to be declared in Delhi from Friday onwards, the IMD predicted, adding that a ”yellow” alert has been sounded for Delhi from Friday till Sunday.
Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4°C on Wednesday, two degrees above normal and 1.9 degrees more than Tuesday. Najafgarh was the hottest location in the city, with a maximum of 43.3°C.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 28°C on Wednesday, which was still three notches above normal. The minimum too is expected to rise in the coming days and will remain near 29°C until Sunday, the IMD said
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said Delhi’s maximum temperature had remained between 39 and 40 degrees over the past three days, owing to the relatively cooler easterly winds, as a result of Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal. However, wind direction will switch to westerly by Thursday, he said.
“The cyclone has weakened considerably and its impact on Delhi also reduced on Wednesday, which led to a rise in temperature. These moisture-laden winds of speeds of up to 15-20 km/hr were regulating the temperature but on Wednesday, wind speeds dropped and the easterly component also reduced. From Thursday onwards, there will be a sustained rise in temperature until the weekend,” said Jenamani.
The IMD expects Safdarjung to record a maximum of around 43 degrees by Thursday and 44 degrees by Friday. The mercury will more or less hover around that mark on Saturday and Sunday as well, the weathermen said. “A yellow alert currently exists for Friday and Saturday. Heatwave conditions are expected in places that cross the 44°C mark, which should happen from Friday onwards,” said Jenamani.
So far this year, the highest maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung has been 43.5°C, on three consecutive days of April 28, 29 and 30. The highest overall maximum temperature across Delhi was 47.1°C on April 30, at the Sports Complex station (Akshardham).
-
Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when hArzu alias Noor Hasan (22)tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack. Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu's father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work.
-
Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India.
-
Two underpasses to declutter Outer Ring Road
New Delhi: Commuters between Wazirabad and Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road will have a smoother ride from June as the project for developing two half underpasses, or U-turns, between Wazirabad and Burari is now in the final leg, a senior PWD official overseeing the project said.
-
Agra varsity BSc zoology, math papers leaked
Agra The zoology and math (second) papers for B. Sc. second year and third year of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra ( DBRAU) were cancelled on Wednesday after the university authorities came to know that the question papers were leaked. The university has constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter. It is revealed that the question papers got leaked about an hour before the exam. The district administration and police were also informed.
-
Khattar pitches Global City project to industry, realtors in Mumbai
Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his vision is to develop the Global City Project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology, low-carbon green infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. Chairing the second roundtable on the Global City project with realtors in Mumbai, Khattar said t5he project will be developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, a nodal agency of the government.
