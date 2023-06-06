Thunderstorm, rain and gusty winds in Delhi, Haryana in next 2 hours: Met Dept

Several parts of national capital will witness thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kilometres/hour in the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted on Tuesday.



The IMD predicted that following areas in North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, East Delhi and Haryana are likely to witness such weather conditions:



Narela

Bawana

Alipur

Burari

Kanjhawala

Rohini

Badili

Model Town

Karawal Nagar

Azadpur

Pitampura

Civil Lines



The IMD predicted that Rohtak, Sonipat and Kharkhoda in Haryana will witness such weather conditions during the next two hours. The relative humidity on Tuesday morning in Delhi had stood at 63 per cent, with the weather office already predicting possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night. The IMD has predicted possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Weather officials told Reuters that monsoon onset over southernmost Kerala coast is delayed by another two-three days due to the formation of cyclonic storm in the Arabian sea which had reduced cloud cover over the Kerala coast.

The IMD was expecting the arrival of monsoon rains over the Kerala coast on June 4, the latest arrival in four years.

“The development of cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea has been pulling moisture out of Kerala coast,” a senior IMD official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON