    Delhi witnesses massive traffic jam amid Diwali rush, Moolchand, ITO see traffic gridlock

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 8:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    New Delhi, India - Oct. 17, 2025: Massive traffic jam seen ahead of Diwali Festival near NSIC Complex, Okhla in New Delhi, India, on Friday, October 17, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    New Delhi, India - Oct. 17, 2025: Massive traffic jam seen ahead of Diwali Festival near NSIC Complex, Okhla in New Delhi, India, on Friday, October 17, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Key market areas and arterial routes have also been witnessing bumper-to-bumper jams.

    Several areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed massive traffic jams on Friday evening amid a festive rush, with major intersections seeing long queues of cars.

    Traffic congestions were reported in key intersections and prominent areas in the capital, including Moolchand flyover, Chanakyapuri, Teen Murti Marg and ITO as the city gears up for Diwali on October 20, Monday.

    The market areas and arterial routes have also been witnessing bumper-to-bumper jams, leaving commuters frustrated and increasing travel times significantly. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed long queues of cars crawling at a snail’s pace.

    The IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and the road connecting Delhi and Gurugram also witnessed massive rush during the peak hours.

    Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory before Diwali

    In response to the growing traffic pressures, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging people to plan their journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours.

    The Delhi Traffic Police earlier today reported traffic congestion at Bhera Enclave Chowk and from Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk on Mathura road.

    Authorities noted that ongoing road repair work and damages at several key intersections have further contributed to the slowdown, making alternate routes and early departures essential for commuters.

    Motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and use navigation apps to avoid congested stretches. Commuters are also encouraged to follow updates from @dtptraffic on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time traffic information and diversions.

    Leaves of traffic personnel cancelled

    To manage the surge in vehicles during the festive rush, the Delhi Police have canceled the leaves of all traffic personnel for Thursday, ensuring maximum deployment across the city. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI,

    "Maximum deployment has been made across the city. Personnel on motorcycles have been deployed, and leaves have been cancelled. We are fully prepared to manage the rush and ensure smoother movement in the coming days."

    Traffic management arrangements have also been intensified in commercial and market areas where vehicle density typically spikes during the festival season.

    Authorities are focusing on maintaining smoother traffic flow, preventing bottlenecks, and ensuring safety for both motorists and pedestrians amid the increased festive activity.

    Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance, avoid peak-hour travel if possible, and follow traffic guidelines strictly to navigate the city safely during the Diwali rush.

