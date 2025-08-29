Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: Woman apologises to court after perjury proceedings initiated against her

ByArnabjit Sur
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 10:40 pm IST

The woman had allegedly hid the fact that her husband had given her ₹10 lakh as part of settlement money in her divorce case

A woman issued an apology to a Delhi court after perjury proceedings were initiated against her for hiding the fact that her husband had given 10 lakh to her as part of settlement money in her divorce case.

Delhi: Woman apologises to court after perjury proceedings initiated against her
Delhi: Woman apologises to court after perjury proceedings initiated against her

In an August 4 order, released this week, judicial magistrate first class (Women’s court) Anam Rais Khan said the court accepts her apology and an undertaking was also issued to maintain that she would not repeat the actions further in the case.

On April 25 this year, the court had initiated perjury proceedings against the woman, Pooja, after noting that she had not disclosed that she had received a partial settlement of 10 lakh out of 19 lakh as part of the divorce proceedings between her husband.

The court had observed that the woman had already utilised the settlement money and deliberately did not appear for recording her statement on divorce by mutual consent before the family court.

The court had said that the said act amounted to filing a false affidavit before the court and was a sheer abuse of process of law and misuse of provisions enacted for the protection of women. Such conduct cannot be left unchecked.

The court said that the woman could now move an appropriate application before the court to drop the perjury proceedings initiated against her.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Woman apologises to court after perjury proceedings initiated against her
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On