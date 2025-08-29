A woman issued an apology to a Delhi court after perjury proceedings were initiated against her for hiding the fact that her husband had given ₹10 lakh to her as part of settlement money in her divorce case. Delhi: Woman apologises to court after perjury proceedings initiated against her

In an August 4 order, released this week, judicial magistrate first class (Women’s court) Anam Rais Khan said the court accepts her apology and an undertaking was also issued to maintain that she would not repeat the actions further in the case.

On April 25 this year, the court had initiated perjury proceedings against the woman, Pooja, after noting that she had not disclosed that she had received a partial settlement of ₹10 lakh out of ₹19 lakh as part of the divorce proceedings between her husband.

The court had observed that the woman had already utilised the settlement money and deliberately did not appear for recording her statement on divorce by mutual consent before the family court.

The court had said that the said act amounted to filing a false affidavit before the court and was a sheer abuse of process of law and misuse of provisions enacted for the protection of women. Such conduct cannot be left unchecked.

The court said that the woman could now move an appropriate application before the court to drop the perjury proceedings initiated against her.