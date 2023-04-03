Delhi woman shot at by neighbour for objecting to loud music at function

A woman was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur after she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said on Monday.

The women sustained a gunshot injury in her neck following the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harish, who fired at the woman, and his friend Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, they said.

At around 12:15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Also Read: Delhi man cuts birthday cake with pistol, arrested. Watch

Later, the statement of an eyewitness, the victim's sister-in-law, was recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the eyewitness' statement, a DJ was playing loud music during a 'kuan pujan' function at the house of Harish, who lives across the street, on Sunday.

Ranju came out in her balcony and asked Harish to stop the music. Thereafter, Harish took a gun from his friend Amit and opened fire. A bullet hit Ranju, the eyewitness told police.

Harish and Amit have been arrested. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act is being registered against them, DCP Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON