New Delhi, Delhi is the world's second-richest capital for avian diversity after Nairobi, hosting 471 bird species, according to the city's first comprehensive Delhi Bird Atlas. Delhi world's second-richest capital for avian diversity, hosts 471 bird species

The atlas was prepared by the Delhi Forest Department in collaboration with Bird Count India as a city-wide citizen science initiative to systematically map the distribution and abundance of bird species across the city.

The report presents findings from the first year of a two-year survey exercise that began in January 2025, officials said.

Under the project, Delhi was divided into grids measuring 6.6 km by 6.6 km, with 145 randomly selected sub-cells covering around 11 per cent of the city's area.

Teams of two to five birdwatchers conducted standardised surveys on foot during winter and summer seasons to document resident and migratory species.

Of the total 221 species documented during the first year of surveys, 108 species were classified as invertebrate feeders, 37 species as plant and seed feeders, 34 species as omnivores, 33 species as vertebrate and carrion feeders, and nine species as fruit and nectar feeders.

Invertebrate-feeding birds constituted nearly half of the total assemblage, while fruit and nectar feeders represented the smallest proportion.

The atlas also recorded the presence of several species of conservation concern, including the Endangered Black-bellied Tern and Near Threatened species such as the Asian Woolly-necked Stork, Painted Stork, Black-headed Ibis and Oriental Darter.

"This data will help researchers and urban planners better understand biodiversity and make informed decisions for conservation and urban development," said Pankaj Gupta, State Coordinator, Bird Count India.

According to the atlas, Delhi's location at the northern edge of the Aravalli hills, the Yamuna and Sahibi floodplains, and its position along the Central Asian Flyway help sustain one of the richest bird assemblages among world capitals.

The atlas describes itself as a long-term effort to create a scientific baseline for monitoring bird populations, assessing habitat health and tracking ecological changes across the city. The data generated through the exercise is expected to support conservation planning, habitat restoration and sustainable urban development.

The survey will continue through its second year, with future findings expected to provide a more comprehensive picture of species distribution across the capital, officials added.

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