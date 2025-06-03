Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi: Yellow alert on Tuesday, mercury to rise up to 40°C by Friday

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Jun 03, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Delhi experienced overcast skies and a max temp of 36.1°C, with a yellow alert for rain and gusty winds expected Tuesday. Temperatures may rise toward 40°C by Friday.

A day after Delhi recorded squally weather, with winds gusting at up to 96km/hr, the Capital logged overcast skies on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius (°C), even as a yellow alert was in place for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday too, forecasting light rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds briefly touching 60km/hr.

Visitors at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Further, no colour coded alert is in place for Wednesday, while there are chances of isolated drizzle. No rain and thunderstorm is expected from Thursday till Saturday as the temperature is likely to rise towards 40°C.

“The impact of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation is leading to thunderstorm activity and strong winds. There are varying degree of alerts for the entire northwest India till Tuesday. After that, activity in the region will begin to reduce and we will gradually see a rise in temperature,” IMD scientist Krishna Mishra said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.1°C, four degrees below normal. It is likely to be between 34-37°C till Wednesday before gradually rising and inching towards 40°C by Friday.

No rain was recorded during the day, as per data from 8:30am till 5:30pm.

IMD’s forecast suggested winds upto 60km/hr on Monday, however, officials said the storm moved south-eastwards, thus impacting Nuh, Alwar and Bharatpur instead. “This area even received a hailstorm, whereas it ended up avoiding Delhi,” Mishra added.

