Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 1,083 cases, while on Saturday, it saw 1,094 new infections. A total of 1,042 infections were reported on Friday, while 965 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 on Thursday.
A healthworker fills a syringe with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a beneficiary, in New Delhi.&nbsp;(PTI)
A healthworker fills a syringe with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a beneficiary, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 09:43 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The cumulative count of fatalities and recoveries has climbed to 26,168 and 18,45,551 respectively.

The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 1,083 cases, while on Saturday, it saw 1,094 new infections. A total of 1,042 infections were reported on Friday, while 965 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 on Thursday.

The health department's bulletin on Monday also said 15,742 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. These include 2,213 rapid antigen tests and 13,529 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised (including suspected patients) stands at 121. As many as 32 are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 30 require oxygen support, the bulletin added.

As many as 3,067 patients are currently under home isolation and the total number of containment zones in Delhi is 670.

Authorities have administered more than 3.31 crore doses of the vaccine to eligible beneficiaries in total. Of these, 8,979 beneficiaries were given the jab in the last 24 hours.

 

Monday, April 25, 2022
