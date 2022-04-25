Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The cumulative count of fatalities and recoveries has climbed to 26,168 and 18,45,551 respectively.
The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 1,083 cases, while on Saturday, it saw 1,094 new infections. A total of 1,042 infections were reported on Friday, while 965 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 on Thursday.
The health department's bulletin on Monday also said 15,742 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. These include 2,213 rapid antigen tests and 13,529 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised (including suspected patients) stands at 121. As many as 32 are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 30 require oxygen support, the bulletin added.
As many as 3,067 patients are currently under home isolation and the total number of containment zones in Delhi is 670.
Authorities have administered more than 3.31 crore doses of the vaccine to eligible beneficiaries in total. Of these, 8,979 beneficiaries were given the jab in the last 24 hours.
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500. Amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic's outbreak.
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
