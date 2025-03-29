Delhi Zoo rolls out summer action plan to protect animals from rising heat

As the mercury continues to soar in the national capital -- touching a three-year high for the month of March on Wednesday at 38.9°C -- the Delhi Zoo has launched a summer action plan to help its animals beat the heat. A white tiger cub at the Delhi zoo on summer’s day in 2023. (HT Archive)

Starting April 1, enclosures will be equipped with water sprinklers, cooling pools, shaded shelters, and fruit ice cubes, ensuring the zoo’s residents stay comfortable amid the scorching temperatures. Special diets, including seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumbers, will also be introduced, while zoo staff have been instructed to stay on alert for any signs of heat stress.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said, similar to previous years, the plan is focused on preventing heat-related distress among animals. For carnivores such as tigers, lions, leopards, jackals, hyenas, wolves, wild dogs, and Indian foxes, both water sprinklers and pools will be used to help regulate body temperature.

“Moats surrounding their enclosures will also be drained and refilled regularly to keep the water fresh and cool,” he said.

For herbivores, including sambar deer, swamp deer, hog deer, chinkara, blackbucks, rhinoceroses, and elephants, water sprinklers will be kept on throughout the day.

“Additionally, we will use sheds made of bamboo and straw to provide animals shade and relief from the sun.” Kumar said.

For primates, air coolers will be installed in enclosures, and animals will be given special fruit ice balls and coconut water to keep them hydrated. Bird enclosures will be fitted with sidewall curtains to provide shade, while snake enclosures will have wet gunny bags placed inside to maintain humidity and a cooling effect.

Bears, which are particularly sensitive to heat, will be kept in shaded feeding cells during the hottest hours of the day. They will also receive ice balls to help them stay cool, the zoo director said.

“To ensure adequate hydration, seasonal fruits like watermelons and cucumbers will be given to primates, bears, and other herbivores and even elephants. Coconut water will also be incorporated into the diet of herbivores,” Kumar explained.

With temperatures starting to soar, Kumar said zoo staff have been instructed to stay extra vigilant during peak sun hours and report any signs of distress among animals immediately.

Delhi recorded its warmest March day in three years on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting 38.9°C, the highest since March 31, 2022, when the city recorded 39.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. With summer conditions intensifying, the zoo’s proactive approach aims to safeguard animals from the sweltering heat.